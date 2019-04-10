Tanisha Mehta and Vishal Kalra bags THIS project

MUMBAI: Music videos are quite popular these days.

Now, the latest update is that the gorgeous Tanisha Mehta and the handsome Vishal Kalra have bagged another lavish music video.

The song will be shot at the exotic locations of Vietnam. The project will be produced by Ravinder Dariya of Big Bat Films which is renowned in producing various music videos. Sunil Thakur will direct the music video and will also choreograph it.

The casting for the same have been done by popular casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

