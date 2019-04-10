News

Tanisha Mehta and Vishal Kalra bags THIS project

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
10 Apr 2019 03:39 PM

MUMBAI: Music videos are quite popular these days.

TellyChakkar.com have been in forefront in reporting about upcoming music videos.

Recently, we reported about Radhika Bangia being roped in for a big budget music video.

(Read here: Radhika Bangia bags her next )

Now, the latest update is that the gorgeous Tanisha Mehta and the handsome Vishal Kalra have bagged another lavish music video.

The song will be shot at the exotic locations of Vietnam. The project will be produced by Ravinder Dariya of Big Bat Films which is renowned in producing various music videos. Sunil Thakur will direct the music video and will also choreograph it.

The casting for the same have been done by popular casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

We tried to contact with the related people, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Vishal Kalra, Tanisha Mehta, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, music video, new update, tellychakkar news, Radhika Bangia, Shahroz Ali Khan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, songs, Ravinder Dariya, Big Bat Films, Sunil Thakur, TellyChakkar,

