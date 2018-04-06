Home > Tv > Tv News
News

‘Tantrum Queen’ Teni demands to LEAVE the Bhanushali house in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2018 05:40 PM

Mumbai: It was only yesterday that we reported about Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) returning to the Bhanushali house after a ‘bar dance’ drama which was a cause of upheaval in Parth’s (Rohan Gandotra) life. The lady has lost her memory and it is the Bhanushali family which is trying to handle Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Parth has turned a driver for Teni as that’s how Teni perceives him to be.

The viewers will now be presented a ‘breakfast table’ drama where Dadaji will ask Parth to join them for breakfast in Teni’s absence. Just then Teni will be seen entering the scene cribbing and complaining about Ipshita.

What do you think about Jasmin Bhasin and Rohan Gandotra?

She will behave unreasonably by deciding to leave the house since she cannot get enough sleep because of the kid. Parth will then persuade her to stay.

Will Parth offer Teni to stay in his room? How will Shorvari (Rashami Desai) react to this? Will Teni leave the house? Let’s wait and watch. 

 

Tags > Colors tv, Jasmin Bhasin, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Rohan Gandotra, Rashami Desai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Two wives syndrome on TV

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days