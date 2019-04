Tanuj Virwani joins Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s next

TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actress Jennifer Winget making her debut on the OTT platform with ALTBalaji’s upcoming series tentatively titled Code M. Joining her is Bollywood actor and director Rajat Kapoor ( http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/jennifer-winget-and-rajat-kapoor-roped-altbalaji-s-next-190418 ).We now have exclusive information about actor Tanuj Virwani, who is doing extremely well on OTT platforms. Tanuj, son of actress Rati Agnihotri, has been roped in for the web-show.Tanuj, who rose to fame with Inside Edge, will also be seen in the ZEE5’s Poison, ALTBalaji’s Cartel, and the upcoming season of Inside Edge.Code M is a courtroom drama and is expected to go on floors from next month (May). http://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/tanuj-virwani-and-aahana-kumra-feature-short-film-190410 ).