Skip to main content
Follow @tellychakkar
About Us
Partner
Contribute
Contact Us
Sign Up
|
Sign In
Shaina's reality revealed in...
Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor...
Krishna to become a doctor post 5-...
Adnan Khan INJURED AGAIN on the...
home
TV
Movies
Videos
Photos
Celebs
Lifestyle
Poll
Fan
मराठी
�
News
Tanuj Virwani joins Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s next
By
Dharini Sanghavi
19 Apr 2019 04:03 PM
MUMBAI:
TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actress Jennifer Winget making her debut on the OTT platform with ALTBalaji’s upcoming series tentatively titled Code M. Joining her is Bollywood actor and director Rajat Kapoor (
Read here
:
http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/jennifer-winget-and-rajat-kapoor-roped-altbalaji-s-next-190418
).
We now have exclusive information about actor Tanuj Virwani, who is doing extremely well on OTT platforms. Tanuj, son of actress Rati Agnihotri, has been roped in for the web-show.
Tanuj, who rose to fame with Inside Edge, will also be seen in the ZEE5’s Poison, ALTBalaji’s Cartel, and the upcoming season of Inside Edge.
Code M is a courtroom drama and is expected to go on floors from next month (May).
(
Also Read
:
http://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/tanuj-virwani-and-aahana-kumra-feature-short-film-190410
).
Share
Tags >
Tanuj Virwani
,
Aahana Kumra
,
ZEE5’s
,
short film
,
TellyChakkar
,
OTT platforms
,
Jennifer Winget
,
director Rajat Kapoor
,
Inside Edge
,
Ekta Kapoor shares a promo; hints at Mouni Roy’s special appearance on Na
Parth Samthaan rushes to the hospital to check on his father
Add new comment
Related Video
Also See
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete Written update
Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update
Latest
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Parth Samthaan rushes to...
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Ekta Kapoor shares a...
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Erica surprises Parth...
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Kishore Kumar’s family...
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Naina’s BREAKDOWN in Yeh...
[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega...
Slideshow
Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's...
more slideshows
Click Here
Hot Downloads
Shonal Rawat
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Ram Kapoor
Ajaz Khan
Amit Sadh
Gunjan Utreja
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Pooja Misrra
poll
Parth Samthan look best with?
Vote Now
previous polls
Click Here
poll
Which TV actress has the best pool body?
Vote Now
previous polls
Click Here
past seven days
Thu
18 Apr
Wed
17 Apr
Tue
16 Apr
Mon
15 Apr
Sun
14 Apr
Sat
13 Apr
Fri
12 Apr
Add new comment