News

Tanuj Virwani joins Jennifer Winget and Rajat Kapoor in ALTBalaji’s next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Apr 2019 04:03 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actress Jennifer Winget making her debut on the OTT platform with ALTBalaji’s upcoming series tentatively titled Code M. Joining her is Bollywood actor and director Rajat Kapoor (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/jennifer-winget-and-rajat-kapoor-roped-altbalaji-s-next-190418).

We now have exclusive information about actor Tanuj Virwani, who is doing extremely well on OTT platforms. Tanuj, son of actress Rati Agnihotri, has been roped in for the web-show.

Tanuj, who rose to fame with Inside Edge, will also be seen in the ZEE5’s Poison, ALTBalaji’s Cartel, and the upcoming season of Inside Edge.

Code M is a courtroom drama and is expected to go on floors from next month (May).

(Also Read: http://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/tanuj-virwani-and-aahana-kumra-feature-short-film-190410).
Tags > Tanuj Virwani, Aahana Kumra, ZEE5’s, short film, TellyChakkar, OTT platforms, Jennifer Winget, director Rajat Kapoor, Inside Edge,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's...

Ketki's Haldi ceremony in Rajan Shahi's Ye Risthe Hai Pyar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days