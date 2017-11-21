Tanusree Chakraborty and Riddhi Sen to grace Didi No. 1!

Team Samantaral is in a promotional spree!

Well, Samantaral is an upcoming Bengali film featuring actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Aparajita Adhya, Kushal Chakraborty, Anindya Bannerjee, Tanusree Chakraborty and Riddhi Sen in pivotal roles.

It has been directed by Partha Chakraborty.

To promote the film, actors Tanusree Chakraborty and Riddhi Sen will appear in the forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla’s Didi No. 1.

With their presence, the actors will surely make the episode interesting.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 22 November at 5 pm.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.