Tanvi Dogra climbs 300 steps barefoot for TV show

Actress Tanvi Dogra who plays the role of Falguni in TV show "Jiji Maa", climbed 300 steps of a temple barefoot for an upcoming scene.

"‘Jiji Maa' is a show, I would do my best for and would go all out for it. This particular scene was my introduction scene and I gave my best to it. I insisted the makers to keep it as real as possible," Tanvi said in a statement.

"It was a thrilling experience doing the stunt and everyone including the director clapped for me and cheered me for the scene. It feels great," she added.

"Jiji Maa" is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)