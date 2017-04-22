Tanvi, Khushboo and Amita join Karanveer in SAB TV's next!

Let us bring you another update from SAB TV’s upcoming comedy drama!

Earlier in the day, we reported abut television actor Karanveer Mehra making his comeback with Shashi Sumeet’s next on SAB TV.

The show is based on the world of television industry, and Karanveer will play a TV producer.

Now, we have heard that other popular actors who will join Karanveer are Tanvi Thakkar (Bahu Humari Ranji_Kant), Khushboo Thakkar (Rangrasiya) and Amita Khopkar (Tu Mera Hero).

The casting for the female lead is currently on and the show is expected to launch post IPL.

When we contacted Tanvi, she shared, “Yes, I have been approached but nothing is finalized yet.”

Amita and Khushboo remained unavailable to comment.