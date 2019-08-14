News

Tanvi to marry Mr Bajaj challenging Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Aug 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular soap Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 has brought a new challenge in Prerna's life after she has begun staying in Basu Mansion with Mr. Bajaj and family.

Tanvi is turning out to be problematic for her.

Mohini targets Maasi and Tanvi by compelling them to leave the house as they are only relatives to Bajaj.

Tanvi is furious, but Maasi convinces her to forget the insult as they have to focus on their goals.

Maasi asks Tanvi to marry Bajaj and become Mrs. Tanvi Rishabh Bajaj.

The evil ladies make a dirty plan against Prerna.

How will Prerna fight Tanvi and Maasi's evil conspiracies?

