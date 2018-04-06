Home > Tv > Tv News
Tanvi Thakkar and Vikas Grover join Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 2

By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Two new actors have joined the team of Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya 2.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news that TV actresses Priyal Gor and Leena Jumani have been roped to play lead roles in the sequel of Maaya.

Now, according to our sources, gorgeous actress Tanvi Thakkar who was last seen in SAB TV’s TV, Biwi aur Main and the handsome Vikas Grover who is known for his stint in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki, has been roped in for the series.

According to our sources, Tanvi will play the role of an actress in the project and Vikas will depict Leena’s best friend.

Tanvi remained unavailable while we could not reach out to Vikas for a comment.

What do you think about Vikram Bhatt?

Maaya 2 is already on floors and it slated to launch in the month of May on VB On The Web platform. 

