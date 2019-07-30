Tanvi's one-sided love for Mr Bajaj to create trouble for Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag is creating problems for Prerna and Mr. Bajaj, who are now set to leave Zurich.



The upcoming track will bring new challenges for Prerna after Bajaj and she return from their honeymoon.



Tanvi, who is a rich and glamorous woman living with Bajaj’s aunt, loves Mr. Bajaj. Tanvi has always dreamed of marrying Bajaj and thus becomes revengeful after knowing that Prerna is his wife. Her one-sided love for Bajaj will create problems for Prerna.



Prerna and Anurag's love has come to an end, and Prerna has started to see Mr. Bajaj's good nature.



When Prerna returns to the Bajaj mansion, bigger trouble awaits her, as Bajaj's aunt is also unhappy with this wedding and Prerna's entry in their life.



What will Buaji and Tanvi do to create trouble for Prerna?



