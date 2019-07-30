News

Tanvi's one-sided love for Mr Bajaj to create trouble for Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 05:57 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag is creating problems for Prerna and Mr. Bajaj, who are now set to leave Zurich.

The upcoming track will bring new challenges for Prerna after Bajaj and she return from their honeymoon.

Tanvi, who is a rich and glamorous woman living with Bajaj’s aunt, loves Mr. Bajaj. Tanvi has always dreamed of marrying Bajaj and thus becomes revengeful after knowing that Prerna is his wife. Her one-sided love for Bajaj will create problems for Prerna.

Prerna and Anurag's love has come to an end, and Prerna has started to see Mr. Bajaj's good nature.

When Prerna returns to the Bajaj mansion, bigger trouble awaits her, as Bajaj's aunt is also unhappy with this wedding and Prerna's entry in their life.

What will Buaji and Tanvi do to create trouble for Prerna?

Stay tuned to know.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr. Bajaj, Prerna, Star Plus, Mr.Bajaj, Ongoing Track,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days