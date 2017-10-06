Karwachauth is round the corner and the spirit of the festival can also be seen in TV shows.

Four Lions’ popular daily, Ishqbaaaz, too gears up for a dramatic Karwachauth sequence in its upcoming episodes.

The loyal audience of the daily would know how Tanya (Pratibha Tiwari) has entered into Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandana)’s life to create troubles for them. Firstly, Shivaay shocked Anika by introducing Tanya as his wife but later, he revealed through a confrontation by Anika that he has been acting for a motive and Anika too has teamed up with him after knowing the truth.

Now we hear that, the upcoming Karwachauth sequence will unfold a lot of drama.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming Karwachauth sequence, Shivaay and Anika will be fasting for each other and Tanya will try to spoil the occasion with her evil plans. She will make all efforts to break Anika’s fast. On the other hand, Anika will play smart enough to defeat Tanya with her plans.”

What Anika will do to defeat Tanya? Well, that would be interesting to watch.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates.