Tanya ‘Meera’ Sharma returns to Star Plus’ Saathiya; Meera to go through a transformation

Actress Tanya Sharma aka Meera will soon be back on Star Plus’ Saathiya after resolving creative issues over her role!!

Tellychakkar.com had earlier reported about Tanya having an apparent argument over the track ahead with Producer Rashmi Sharma. As per our earlier report, Tanya was not keen on playing a mother, owing to which she was even contemplating to quit the show.

But now, things seem to be fine and Tanya will be back as Meera.

However, we hear that there will be a major transformation seen in the character with her comeback.

As per reliable sources, “The upcoming track will see a dramatic high point where it will be revealed that Bhavani (Priya Marathe) would have kidnapped Meera. In return for Meera, Bhavani will demand her step-daughter Sita (Shruti Prakash) to be handed over to her.”

When this bargain deal will be put across to Kokila (Rupal Patel), she will immediately refuse to hand over Sita to Bhavani.

However, the twist in the tale will be that Meera will over hear the conversation happening between Bhavani and Kokila, and will also hear to what Kokila will say about her not giving Sita back. This will come as a shock to her and she will faint.

This will lead to a major misunderstanding wherein Meera will assume that for Kokila, Sita is more important than Meera. Hence she will start hating her dadi to the core...

Our source reveals, “This will bring in a transformation in Meera wherein she will get back to her original self, where she will be completely against the Modi family.”

OMG!!

How will Meera’s change in behaviour affect the entire family?

We buzzed Tanya, who said, “Yes, I am back to the show, and will be on air soon. As for the track, you will have to watch it.”

