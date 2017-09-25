SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for celebrating all festivals in a grand way!

After the Ganpati festival, Gokuldham society members are now gearing up rejoice Navratri.

This time, Babita’s foreign friends will come to Gokuldham society to meet her and learn Garba. Since, Garba queen of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Daya Bhabhi (Disha Vakani) is not present on the day, Tapu (Raj Anandkat) and Sonu (Nidhi Bhanushali) will take the responsibility to teach Garba to the foreigners.

After extensive preparations, everyone would get decked up on the D-day to dance and enjoy. But as usual, Jethalal will flush everybody’s plans. Speakers from his shop will not work. Jethalal and his assistants Nattu Kaka and Baga will try their best to get the speakers to work but all their efforts will be in vain leaving everybody restless

Has Jethalal intentionally given speakers that don't work because he is missing his partner in life Daya?

This particular track will start telecasting from 26 September.