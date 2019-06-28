News

Tapu breaks Bhide's tuition board in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Post the water scarcity track, the makers at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) will bring a new storyline revolving around Tapu and Bhide.

In the upcoming episode, with the summer vacations coming to an end, Bhide is excited to resume his tuition classes and meet new students.

Tapu and his friends are playing football in the society compound. Dr Hathi comes out and joins Tapu Sena. While playing, Tapu kicks the ball a little too hard,and the ball hits Bhide’s tuition board, thus breaking it.

Madhvi comes out on the balcony after listening to the sound of the board and ball colliding. She is worried and tries to cover up the damaged board before Bhide comes and notices it.

Will Madhvi be able to save Tapu and his gang from Bhide’s wrath? Will Bhide notice the damaged board? How will Tapu and his gang handle the situation?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the most watched family shows on television. The members of Gokuldham are like one big family and see each other through tough times. They also participate in events together. In addition to the humour quotient, which is enhanced by the quirks of the individual characters, all tracks end with a moral message.

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, SAB TV, Tapu Sena, Sewaklal, Jethalal, Chandanlal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Spoiler Alert, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Track, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Written Update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker

past seven days