Tapu breaks Bhide's tuition board in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Post the water scarcity track, the makers at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) will bring a new storyline revolving around Tapu and Bhide.

In the upcoming episode, with the summer vacations coming to an end, Bhide is excited to resume his tuition classes and meet new students.

Tapu and his friends are playing football in the society compound. Dr Hathi comes out and joins Tapu Sena. While playing, Tapu kicks the ball a little too hard,and the ball hits Bhide’s tuition board, thus breaking it.

Madhvi comes out on the balcony after listening to the sound of the board and ball colliding. She is worried and tries to cover up the damaged board before Bhide comes and notices it.

Will Madhvi be able to save Tapu and his gang from Bhide’s wrath? Will Bhide notice the damaged board? How will Tapu and his gang handle the situation?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is one of the most watched family shows on television. The members of Gokuldham are like one big family and see each other through tough times. They also participate in events together. In addition to the humour quotient, which is enhanced by the quirks of the individual characters, all tracks end with a moral message.