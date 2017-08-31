Ganpati celebrations are on with great pomp and fervour across the city. Almost all the TV soaps are now featuring an episode that is based on the Ganpati festivities and so is Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The Neela Telefilms’ comedy series which is a light hearted take on Indian cultures and traditions, will soon please its viewers with a blissful track.

Yes, this time Tapusena will don the garb of Maratha warriors to welcome bappa in the Gokuldham society.

According to our sources, Tapu will dress up as Shivaji Maharaj while the other Tapusena members will get decked up as Maratha warriors to bring Ganpati with all fanfare and dance.

The creator of the show Asit Kumarr Modi can't keep calm about the Ganpati special episodes. he informed TellyChakkar.com, the Ganpati idol that will be seen on the comedy drama, will be an exact replica of the Ganpati in Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple of Pune. He further enthused, “this is our salute to the 125 years of this festival in Maharashtra. During British Raj, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had started this tradition to defy the British and communicate messages regarding the movement of independence through decorations in these pandals. So, Tapu dressed as Shivaji Maharaj and other members of Tapu Sena dressed as Maratha warriors, will welcome Ganpati Bappa to their Gokuldham society.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ganpati celebration track will telecast in the next week!

