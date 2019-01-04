Tara and Vasundhara’s NEW Plan in Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) is gaining a lot of popularity among the audiences.

In the current track, Aarohi (Nia Sharma) is trying hard to get Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim) and Guruma (Vishvapreet Kaur) out of jail. In addition, Deep and Aarohi’s cute romance is shown in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Tara (Alisha Panwar), who is furious with Aarohi and Deep, starts planning against them. She along with Wasundhara (Lata Sabarwal) conspires against Deep(Arjun Bijlani) and Aarohi.

In the meantime, Virat (Vineet Raina) enters the room. The dup thinks that he has heard all their planning and thus try to manipulate him.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming tracks? Hit the comments section below.