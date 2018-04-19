Tarakesh Chauhan in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Tenali Rama, which is produced by Contiloe, is set to witness another entry in the show.

This time the makers have roped in the veteran TV actor Tarakesh Chauhan for the next story.

Tarakesh has earlier been part of soaps like Balika Vadhu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Durga to name a few.

According to our sources, Tarakesh will play the character of Guru Chakkar Paani. He will enter the darbar all helpless. It will be shown that someone cheated on him and to get hold of the person he will ask for Krishnadevaraya (Manav Gohil)’s help. Tathacharya will promise to help Chakkar Pani.

The actor has begun shooting and this particular episode will air next week.

