Tarul Swami and Richa Mehta to tie the knot on 25th January

MUMBAI: It seems the season of band baaja baarat is on!

Another actor who is all set to lose his singlehood and get hitched is Tarul Swami.

According to our sources, the talented actor, who been part of shows namely Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Queens Hai Hum, Hello Pratibha, and others, is tying the knot with the love of his life Richa Mehta on 25th January at Jaipur, followed by a reception on 30th January at Indore.

Richa has done shows like Baalveer and Suryaputra Karn.

Before taking the pheras, the to-be-bride and groom have arranged for a cocktail party today, and tomorrow (24th January) is the Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony.

Tarul confirmed the news and shared, ‘It is good to get married to a person with whom you are in love. Richa and I are dating for more 3 years, and I am very lucky to have her as my life partner. Marriage is a beautiful phase, and I am looking forward to enjoying each moment.’

We at Tellychakkar wish good luck to the couple.