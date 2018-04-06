Tarun Khanna's 'money-minded' role in 'Mere Sai'

Mumbai: Actor Tarun Khanna, known for soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Chandragupta Maurya, will play the role of a wealthy businessman in the show Mere Sai.

Speaking about his character, Tarun said, "My character in the show is called Ratnakar. He is a wealthy business-man and has returned to India from overseas. He is totally money-minded and will do anything to earn more money.”

"It's about how his life transforms after an interaction with Sai Baba and becomes a devotee. I have worked on different mythological shows. This is the first time that I will be playing such a unique character on television,” he added.

The actor further mentioned that he is Sai Baba’s devotee.

"I am a devotee of Sai Baba and believe in his teachings of Shraddha (faith) and Saburi (patience); it's an honour to be a part of this project," said the Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap actor.

Mere Sai is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)