Hot Downloads

Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Tassnim Sheikh slaps Abhishek Malik on the sets of Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2017 12:41 PM

Things are getting pretty heated up on the sets of Nivedita Basu's Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. If the constant aggression between Suman (Sonali Nikam) and Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) wasn't enough, the drama went a notch higher when Sindoora (Tassnim Sheikh) slapped Ranveer. Not once, not twice but five times!

The mother-son duo were shooting for an intense scene, where Abhishek got slapped five times in real to get the real emotions. "As an actor, you need to feel what you're trying to emote. I wanted to get slapped in real so that the scene had the right conviction!", says Abhishek.

We can't wait for this interesting, intriguing and dramatic episode to telecast on Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Mon-Friday, 7.30 pm on &TV.

Tags > Tassnim Sheikh, Abhishek Malik, on the sets, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, slap, Sonali Nikam, &TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top