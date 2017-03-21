Tassnim Sheikh slaps Abhishek Malik on the sets of Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi

Things are getting pretty heated up on the sets of Nivedita Basu's Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. If the constant aggression between Suman (Sonali Nikam) and Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) wasn't enough, the drama went a notch higher when Sindoora (Tassnim Sheikh) slapped Ranveer. Not once, not twice but five times!

The mother-son duo were shooting for an intense scene, where Abhishek got slapped five times in real to get the real emotions. "As an actor, you need to feel what you're trying to emote. I wanted to get slapped in real so that the scene had the right conviction!", says Abhishek.

We can't wait for this interesting, intriguing and dramatic episode to telecast on Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Mon-Friday, 7.30 pm on &TV.