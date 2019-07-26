News

TC Poll Results: Akanksha Singh gives CLOSE COMPETITION to Hina Khan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Shift dresses have proved that they are not a fad and are here to stay.

There are plenty of dresses that are designed with the nostalgia of the 60s in mind. Fun fashion details override the lack of shape. From high-end fashion statements to casual OOTDs, shift dresses have made a special place in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

Hina Khan and Akanksha Singh are two good-looking women with a flawless sense of dressing. Their style is inspiring, and recently, both the actresses were spotted wearing the same shift dress. Holding an audience poll, we asked readers as to who aced the look better and carried it off more effortlessly?

While Hina Khan received the maximum votes with 56 percent, Akanksha was close behind her at 44 percent. TellyChakkar readers felt that both looked admirable and gorgeous, but Hina managed to pull it off slightly better than Akanksha.

Don't you agree with the poll results? Show your love for Hina and Akanksha in the comments section below!

