TC Poll Results: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya DEFEATS Kaveri Priyam!

MUMBAI: The television industry is all about glamour and fashion. Looking your best and giving the audience inspiration to dress stylishly on each occasion is one thing celebrities excel at apart from being skilled actors.

Divyanka Tripathi has always managed to look beautiful in the ethnic outfits she wears. There is no doubt that she looks effervescent as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but off-screen too, she looks beautiful. Her pictures in various outfits on Instagram are proof. A while ago, she also flaunted a black gown. Recently, we spotted actress Kaveri Priyam in a similar dress, and we could not figure who looked more ravishing!

So we held an audience poll, and while Kaveri received a total of 27 percent of votes, Divyanka took the trophy with 73 percent of votes.

Meanwhile, the current track of Divyanka's show is really interesting. She has been admitted into a mental asylum for treatment. However, this is part of her plan to search for her husband.