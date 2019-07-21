News

TC Poll Results: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya DEFEATS Kaveri Priyam!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: The television industry is all about glamour and fashion. Looking your best and giving the audience inspiration to dress stylishly on each occasion is one thing celebrities excel at apart from being skilled actors.

Divyanka Tripathi has always managed to look beautiful in the ethnic outfits she wears. There is no doubt that she looks effervescent as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but off-screen too, she looks beautiful. Her pictures in various outfits on Instagram are proof. A while ago, she also flaunted a black gown. Recently, we spotted actress Kaveri Priyam in a similar dress, and we could not figure who looked more ravishing!

So we held an audience poll, and while Kaveri received a total of 27 percent of votes, Divyanka took the trophy with 73 percent of votes.

Meanwhile, the current track of Divyanka's show is really interesting. She has been admitted into a mental asylum for treatment. However, this is part of her plan to search for her husband.

Kaveri, who is currently seen as the bubbly and carefree Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is being loved for her perfect portrayal of the character.

Tags > poll, TellyChakkar, TC, results, TC poll results, TC results, Kaveri Priyam, Divyanka Tripathi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, YHM, Fashion, lifestyle, style, gown, black, beauty, defeated, defeat, ethnic outfits, traditional, Ishita saree, blouse designs, western, trophy, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Kuhu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza

past seven days