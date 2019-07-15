TC Poll Results: Erica Fernandes DEFEATS Hina Khan!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows on television today.



It was a while back that the show telecast Hina Khan as Komolika and we must say that her fashion game was something to watch for inspiration. We saw her in various fusion outfits including a bridal wear and we were impressed with the grace and elegance she carried it.



Recently, Erica, who is not only loved for her character but also for her ethnic style statements, looked refined and classy as a Bajaj bride on the show. Her makeup was well coordinated with her white and red lehenga and embellished pieces of jewellery. Since Hina and Erica both looked beautiful as brides and in an audience poll, people mentioned who according to them aced the bridal look in the show.



A 48 percent of the people felt that Hina Khan nailed the look while Erica won the poll with 52 percent!



Show your love for Hina and Erica in the comment section below!