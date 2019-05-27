TC Poll Results: Not Bela and Mahir; Shivanya and Ritik is the MOST LOVED Naagin COUPLE!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin has been an out-an-out entertainer from the time it launched.



Right from the first season, which featured Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani as Shivanya and Ritik respectively, people loved their chemistry. It ended on a very interesting note. Balaji Telefilms soon rolled out season 2, retaining Mouni in the prime role, this time as Shivanya’s daughter, Shivangi. Karanvir Bohra was cast opposite her as Rocky.



The second season amazed the makers, and it called for a celebration as the season season also topped the charts and was ruling the roost on the BARC ratings. People love the third season, especially how the narrative is panned out and the way the actors play out the storyline.



Naagin 3 took the audience by total surprise! Featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri in lead roles, it also starred Anita Hassanandani as Vishakha, who gave her blood and sweat to do the best for Bela and Mahir. She stood by them as a pillar of strength. However, in the finale, it was soon known that Vishakha was also evil.



While all the three seasons were most loved and so was the chemistry, we launched an audience poll questioning the audience as to which Naagin couple is their favourite among Shivanya and Ritik, Shivangi and Rocky, and Bela and Mahir.



It was a close draw between Shivanya and Ritik and Bela and Mahir at 95 and 92 percent votes respectively.



What’s your take on the poll results?