News

TC Poll Results: Shivangi Joshi’s STYLE STATEMENT is BETTER than that of Hina Khan – Here’s PROOF!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi are both among the most popular faces of television today.

Both the actresses got immense recognition through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.  They played mother and daughter in the show. Currently, as Hina is exploring fresher and new avenues in the Bollywood space, Shivangi looks gorgeous as Naira in the show.

Recently, the two actresses wore a similar coloured outfit, and while Shivangi and Hina, both spelled hotness in yellow and black, we launched an audience poll on who looks best in the colour combination.

Shivangi stole the show with 58 percent votes, while Hina received 42 percent votes. A majority of the people feel that Shivangi looks better in yellow and black than Hina.


Show your love for Shivangi and Hina in the comments section below!
Tags > Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Coming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Updates, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written updates, TV, Kartik is victorious, Naksh, Mohsin Khan, announces their wedding, Mohena Kumari Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Juhi
Juhi
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput

past seven days