TC Poll Results: Shivangi Joshi’s STYLE STATEMENT is BETTER than that of Hina Khan – Here’s PROOF!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi are both among the most popular faces of television today.



Both the actresses got immense recognition through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. They played mother and daughter in the show. Currently, as Hina is exploring fresher and new avenues in the Bollywood space, Shivangi looks gorgeous as Naira in the show.



Recently, the two actresses wore a similar coloured outfit, and while Shivangi and Hina, both spelled hotness in yellow and black, we launched an audience poll on who looks best in the colour combination.



Shivangi stole the show with 58 percent votes, while Hina received 42 percent votes. A majority of the people feel that Shivangi looks better in yellow and black than Hina.





