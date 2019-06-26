TC Poll Results: Sumedh Mudghalkar and Mallika Singh are the MOST LOVED Radha–Krishna jodi on television!

MUMBAI: The mythological pair of Radha and Krishna is most celebrated in our country. Not only in India, the craze of devotion towards them has grown across the world as the epitome of love.



Indian television has time and again narrated the tale of the epic saga and lord Krishna's teachings. And currently, there are two shows that portray the love of Radha and Krishna beautifully in different ways.



We are talking about Colors' Shrimad Bhagvad, which has Rajneesh Duggal and Shiny Doshi playing the central roles, and Star Bharat ' RadhaKrishn, which features Sumedh Mudghalkar and Mallika Singh playing the mythological characters. We launched an audience poll on the favorite Radha–Krishna jodi.



Well, Sumedh and Mallika won the love of the audience by a maximum amount of votes, leaving behind Rajneesh and Shiny! While RadhaKrishn's Sumedh and Mallika won with 77% of votes, Rajneesh and Shiny received 23% votes.



