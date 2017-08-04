It’s quiz and fun time for Zee Bangla’s Aamar Durga (Acropolis Entertainment Pvt Ltd)!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, the actors of the popular daily will be seen as participants in the upcoming episode of the quiz show, which is hosted by Sourav Ganguly.

It would be fun to watch the lead pair Hritojeet Chottopadhay and Sanghamitra Talukdar and other important characters of the show battling it out on the stage of Dadagiri.

So, who will be the winner? Well, to know that you will have to watch the episode. It will be aired on 5th August at 9.30 pm.

