Team Booo... Sabki Phategi to grace Colors’ Khatra Khatra Khatra

By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jun 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s Khatra Khatra Khatra has been successfully entertaining the audience. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens.  

The show has witnessed several popular celebrities who engage in various fun-filled games.

We have learned that ALTBalaji’s Booo... Sabki Phategi leads Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat will soon grace the show.

Booo... Sabki Phategi is horror comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, who is best known as the co-writer of the Golmaal and Housefull franchises. The series will also feature celebrated actors like Sanjay Mishra, Shefali Jariwala, Krushna Abhishek , Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Vipul Roy, Anil Charanjeet, Shweta Gulati, Saba Saudagar, and Sakshi Pradhan.

