Team CID to be seen on your television screens on THIS date

MUMBAI: CID was one of the most loved and one of the longest running shows on television. Â The show went off air a few months ago, shocking loyal fans.



A few days ago, we had reported that the team has begun to shoot for CIF, a new crime drama in which you will get to see your very own Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) together. You will also see Purvi (Ansha Sayed) and Fredricks (Dinesh Phadnis) in the show. The stars are playing cops in the serial.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Dayanand Shetty, who confirmed the news and said that they are shooting for the show and that his characterâ€™s name is Hanuman Pandey, who is a UP cop.



He also said that the show will go on air on 20th July or in the last week of July and that the show is quite different from their previous show CID.



Well, we are sure that all you CID fans canâ€™t wait to watch your favourite CID stars on screen.Â