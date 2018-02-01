Team Ishqbaaaz overjoyed on meeting Nikitin’s father Pankaj Dheer

Mumbai, 01 February 2018: The tall and handsome Nikitin Dheer certainly needs no introduction. Having risen to fame after his stint on the 70mm as the famed character Thangabali in the SRK-Deepika starrer Chennai Express, the 6'4” made his debut on the small screen with his chiseled physique and mascular looks.

Nikitin Dheer is as strong and suave as the new generation actors. Being a third generation film man, he knows what it takes. Nikitin's father, Pankaj Dheer is a well-known actor-producer while his grandfather, C. L. Dheer was the producer of as many as 19 Hindi films.

Nikitin is currently seen in Star Plus’ prominent show Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) and he recently had his father, Pankaj Dheer visiting the sets of the show. The entire cast seemed more than please to meet him and from the looks of the pictures on his Instagram handle, Pankaj was probably giving a few acting tips too. Here’s what Nikitin posted -

The cast was overjoyed to have Pankaj on the sets and they had an expierence to share about the meet.

Shrenu Parikh took to the post to express -

Shrenuparikhofficial: Yes it’s such a wonderful experience to listen to you ...and after meeting ur dad we know why u r such a powerhouse and so great at telling ur

[email protected]

There was a comment from Surbhi Chandna too! –

Officialsurbhic: Mazaa aa gaya

Nakuul Mehta, who is known for his wit engaged in banter with Nikitin. Take a look!

Nakuulmehta: Yeh 'genes' humka Dede Thakur! @nikitindheer

To which Nikitin was quick to respond -

Nikitindheer: @nakuulmehta haha aisi baatein tujhe shoba(no punn intended) nahi deti bhai..ur good!..

And Nakuul came back with a quirky reply -

Nakuulmehta: @nikitindheer Rita to deti hai na ;-)

To watch such talented and admired personalities together is amazeballs, isn’t it?