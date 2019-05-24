Team Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 celebrate as the show tops TRP charts

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is undoubtedly one of the most watched and loved television soaps. Ever since the show premiered, audience has been showering it with love.

The show began with great numbers and managed to stay a part of the top 10 on the TRP charts for a long time. It’s definitely a big matter for the entire team.

The team makes sure to celebrate every moment, so this time too, they celebrated when the show went on to top the charts across all channels thereby emerging as the number 1 show.

Going by the pictures that have hit the internet, one can easily say how much the cast and crew is happy with this feat. Lead actors of the show, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, shared pictures from the celebration on their respective accounts.

