Team Kasautii Zindagii Kay celebrate Iftar

MUMBAI: The festival of EID is around the corner and everyone seems to be in a mood of celebration. From Bollywood stars to television actors all seem to be busy planning Iftar parties. The team of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, celebrated Ramzan with Iftar on the sets of the serial.



Today, Parth took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the team from the celebrations. In the photo, we can see Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Ariah Agarwal. The stars of the show joined the crew in gorging on some delicious snacks at the Iftar get together.

Amid the celebrations, all the fans and the audience searched for Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes in the photo. Hina, who was holidaying in Europe for work, couldn’t attend the Iftar party and felt sad. She left a comment on Parth’s picture saying, ‘Missed it.’ She also added a sad emoticon.



Check the post here: