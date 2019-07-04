News

Team Kasautii Zindagii Kay is purely #TRAVELGOALS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been an out an out entertainer. The high voltage drama and the twists and turns keep the interest of the audience piqued.

The current drama which is being showcased is Anurag being arrested and a courtroom drama where Prerna is being forced to leave Anurag as a part of a deal with Mr Bajaj. She will have to marry him as a sacrifice to free Anurag.

The team is currently in Switzerland to shoot the track ahead and looks like along with shooting, they are having an amazing time there. 

Take a look at the pictures below!

