Team of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi visits Siddhivinayak Temple

No matter how much of conflict and drama you get to witness on-screen but the cast and crew of &TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi is a big happy family off-screen.

The dedicated team works hard for their show and recently, the entire unit went to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from God.

When we contacted Abhishek, he told us, “We were shooting for a night sequence and packed up at 6 am in the morning. So I suggested that we visit Siddhivinayak Temple to our production head Pankaj. The entire team happily obliged and we all went there for darshan. Everybody from our team joined in and we had a fun time. We also had breakfast together while returning from the darshan.”

We hope that the team of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi keeps up the good job.