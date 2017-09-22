Good news for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Dadagiri!

Readers, can you guess who will be seen in the forthcoming episode of the quiz based game show?

Well, it’s the team of the Bengali film Projapoti Biskut. The film which is a love story directed by Anindya Chattopadhyay releases today.

The team will be promoting their film in the show. The celebs to be seen in the particular episode include director Anindya himself, actors Ishaa Saha, Aditya Sengupta, and Aparajita Adhyay and musicians Anupam Roy and Shantanu Moitra.

It would be fun to watch the celebs battling it out to bag the winner’s trophy.

So, gear up for the show!

Hosted by Sourav Ganguly, it will be aired on 23 September at 9.30 pm.

