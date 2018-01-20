Team ‘Rangiye Diye Jao’ to battle it out in Dadagiri

It’s quiz and fun time for Zee Bangla’s Rangiye Diye Jao (Chayabani Balaji Entertainment)!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, some of the actors of the daily soap will be seen as participants in the upcoming episode of the quiz show, which is hosted by Sourav Ganguly.

It would be fun to watch the lead pair Tumpa Ghosh and Jeetu Kamal and other important characters of the show battling it out on the stage of Dadagiri.

So, who will be the winner? Well, to know that you will have to watch the episode. It will be aired on 20 January at 9.30 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to TellyChakkar.