Team Sanjivani 2 starts #ThankYouDoctor initiative

MUMBAI: One of the much-awaited shows of this year, the medical drama Sanjivani 2 is all set to hit the small screen soon. The show will feature Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles, while original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli will continue to be a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it. The team is promoting the show in a beautiful way.

Recently, the makers held a special screening for TV celebs and doctors as a tribute. The aim behind this was to recognise the importance of doctors in our life. The team also kick-started an innovative initiative called #ThankYouDoctor through this event to acknowledge and recognise the efforts of the doctors who stay the unsung saviours for the life. The entire cast came with their family doctors who have helped them time and again with their health and at the time of medical emergencies. The screening was held two weeks prior to the show’s launch.

Sanjivani 2 is being produced by Siddharth Malhotra. It will be aired on Star Plus from 12 August at 7:30 PM.

