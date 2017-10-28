Team Stree is set to grace Dadagiri!

Yes, the quiz show, which airs on Zee Bangla, will see actors of the particular daily soap battling it out to win the trophy.

Amandeep Sonkar, Abhijit Bhattacharya, and Priya Mondal are some of the actors to be seen in the competition.

So, gear up for the show.

Hosted by Sourav Ganguly, it will be aired tonight (28 October) at 9.30 pm.

