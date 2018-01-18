Home > Tv > Tv News
Team Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji received a warm welcome in Thailand

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 04:46 PM

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that some of the important sequences of Star Plus’ daily drama Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) will be shot in Bangkok.

The gripping drama in the ongoing episodes of the show has already kept the viewers hooked to the series. Going by the latest episodes, the loyal audience would know how Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) had poisoned Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and confessed her true motive to him and also how she shocked him by revealing her real face.

Now we hear that the cast and crew have already landed in Bangkok to shoot for an exciting upcoming sequence which will intensify the drama quotient.

Since the time of its prequel Diya Aur Baati Hum, the show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji enjoys a great fan following in Thailand.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the cast and crew of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji have received a warm welcome from their Thai fans at the Airport.

The Thai fans have been eagerly waiting for the team to visit them in Bangkok and they were jumping with joy when they landed at their land. The team was surprised to see the fans present at the airport to welcome them with their picture boards and small garlands, which is a part of their culture to welcome anyone. 

Overwhelmed with their love and gestures, they got some pictures clicked with the fans and pleased them with their autographs.

So sweet! Isn’t it?

We wish the team to have a gala time in Bangkok. 

