Tedx Talk will put on view Priyank Sharma, Rubina Dilaik got injured, Anita Hassanandani’s review on marriage, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused.



Tedx Talk will put on view Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma



Priyank Sharma was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies Rising X5. He also participated in Splitsvilla 10, where he dated Ace Of Space winner Divya Agrawal. Well, everybody knows how Priyank and Divya's love story turned from sweet to sour in just a matter of few months and we have also observed Priyank moving forward to some really good opportunities. He shared a video on Twitter about his new move:



Have a look:

Coming #Tedx #talk pic.twitter.com/sFXRaBGWun — Priyank Sharma (@ipriyanksharmaa) January 9, 2019 : Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused.Priyank Sharma was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Roadies Rising X5. He also participated in Splitsvilla 10, where he dated Ace Of Space winner Divya Agrawal. Well, everybody knows how Priyank and Divya's love story turned from sweet to sour in just a matter of few months and we have also observed Priyank moving forward to some really good opportunities. He shared a video on Twitter about his new move:Have a look:

View this post on Instagram M tired, it’s too cold, it’s too hot, it’s raining, it’s too late bla bla bla bla Now shut up and go to gym sweat is magic, cover yourself in it daily to grant your wishes.. #GymSwagger #FitGirl #Workouts A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 8, 2019 at 1:49am PST View this post on Instagram Sore today . Strong tomorrow @kineticliving @coach.urmi @dhiraj.bediskar A post shared by Drashti Dhami (@dhamidrashti) on Jan 8, 2019 at 8:10am PST This is what Ssharad Malhotra has to say about his birthday!



Actor Ssharad Malhotra says that his fans, colleagues and media make his birthday special.



He said to media, "I think all of my birthdays have been memorable. They always ended up being memorable for me. I don't plan my birthdays. My friends, family, colleagues, the media, fans, all they make it special for me. I think my fans and viewers are super excited for my birthday so they make it even more special.”



Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Shrenu Parikh celebrate girls’ time



Ishqbaaaz is one story of love and family drama that hit the chords of the viewers and became an instant hit among the audience. Recently, because of the leap, except Nakuul Mehta, the entire cast of the previous season bid farewell to the show. But the older cast keeps on meeting with one another, especially the ladies gang. Recently, Surbhi Chandna, Mreenal Deshraj, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Neha Laxmi Iyer, who were seen in the soap, met and it was an Ishqbaaaz girls’ reunion.



All of them shared pictures and videos on social media. Have a look: Actor Ssharad Malhotra says that his fans, colleagues and media make his birthday special.He said to media, "I think all of my birthdays have been memorable. They always ended up being memorable for me. I don't plan my birthdays. My friends, family, colleagues, the media, fans, all they make it special for me. I think my fans and viewers are super excited for my birthday so they make it even more special.”Ishqbaaaz is one story of love and family drama that hit the chords of the viewers and became an instant hit among the audience. Recently, because of the leap, except Nakuul Mehta, the entire cast of the previous season bid farewell to the show. But the older cast keeps on meeting with one another, especially the ladies gang. Recently, Surbhi Chandna, Mreenal Deshraj, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Neha Laxmi Iyer, who were seen in the soap, met and it was an Ishqbaaaz girls’ reunion.All of them shared pictures and videos on social media. Have a look:



&TV’s latest offering Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha will witness Monica Sharma’s entry in the upcoming episode. As per media reports, she will play the role of warrior princess Ullupi.



Monica confirmed and shared, “I am playing warrior princess Ullupi, who is Arjun’s wife and a naagkanya.”



Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan will feel Goa vibes



Viewers of Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan will watch a very interesting storyline as the cast will be seen in Goa for a very important schedule which will bring in a new twist in the tale.



As per media reports, “The ongoing plot will have a mask party wherein Deep’s life will be in danger. Mr X who has been the masked man creating problems, will be hell bent on finishing off Deep. All of a sudden, Deep will go missing from the party.”



Deep’s disappearance will shock Aarohi and she will be forced to follow certain clues of Deep’s whereabouts which will suggest that Deep has been taken to Goa.

Rubina Diliak who is currently seen as Soumya in Colors’ show Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii got injured while shooting. She herself mentioned the incident on social media. She wrote, "The Pain Of Clipping the rest is more than the nail being uprooted ... during an #action sequence today... #a #day in an Actor's life.”Take a look below:The cutest couple of TV town, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, always treats their fans by sharing their adorable pictures on social media.Recently, Anita posted a cute video showing about marriage's side effect. Check out here:Hina Khan and Drashti Dhami are two of the fittest actresses, and their videos are a proof of their fit body. They earned this fitness after a lot of discipline and hard work.In this winter, hitting the gym in the morning seems tough. But Hina and Drashti’s workout videos will certainly give you some inspiration.Take a look:Anusha Dandekar turns a year older today and Karan Kundra made it special for her. They celebrated it by cutting cakes. Her mother and brother also joined the celebrations. She was also partying with her girl gang in a hotel before ringing in her birthday.Check out the post here...