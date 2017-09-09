Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Director’s Kut Productions is known for featuring grand celebrations in the show.

The makers of the daily make sure to come up with interesting plots in its each episode.

The viewers who are now gearing up for another big fat wedding of Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh) have another big reason to smile.

TellyChakkar.com has learnt that soon Kirti will decide to organise a hen party (a bachelorette bash). She will plan to have a hip-hop theme for the celebration. It will be interesting to see the Goenka women shed their gharelu avatars and inhibitions and dress up in western outfits.

Along with the hen party, Kirti will observe Teej for her husband to be, Naksh. Due to some reason Naksh will not to be able to meet Kirti so that she is able to finish her fast which is why Kirti and Naksh will perform their puja rituals on a video call.

Isn’t that cool?

Well, along with the celebrations there will be some shocking twists because Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be abducted. However, like every time Naira will prove to be Kartik's saviour.

