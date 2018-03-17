‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan' still special, says Amrapali Gupta

Mumbai: Remembering the show, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, as it completes 11 years, actress Amrapali Gupta says that the show is still very special for her.

The soap started from March 2007 and went off air in January 2009. It won many awards.

Amrapali married actor Yash Sinha in real life after the show went off air who portrayed her onscreen love interest and the couple are now blessed with a son named Kabir.

The actress said, “I am thankful to Zee TV, Paresh Rawal sir and Shakuntalam Telefilms for changing my life and giving me recognition via Teen Bahuraaniyaan. The show is still very special to me, as I found my love who is my husband today from the sets of the show. Even for Yash, the show is very close that is why we named our son 'Kabir'; it was the character name of Yash in the show.”

“The series got us win many awards, Best Jodi, Debut faces, favourite bahu and so on. I still watch the show on the Internet and keep blushing. I really miss the cast as they once became my family and we really had great time shooting together," added Amrapali who later acted in soaps like Qabool Hai Ishqbaaz and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

The couple, Amrapali Gupta and Yash Sinha, became so famous for their chemistry in the show that later they appeared in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye in its 6th season.

Teen Bahuraaniyaan also featured popular actors like Manish Raisinghan, Abhay Vakil, Smriti Irani, Aman Verma, and Soni Singh.