Tej Sapru gets nostalgic as he revisits hometown with Aarambh cast

31 May 2017 04:19 PM

Star Plus’ upcoming magnum opus fiction drama Aarambh has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its promos have gone on air. The show will be a story in ancient era which will show clash of two civilizations – Aryans & Dravidians. Aarambh has a multi-starrer cast including Tej Sapru, Tanuja Mukerji, Vipul Gupta, Rajniesh Duggall and Karthika Nair.

Veteran actor Tej Sapru, who will be seen in a pivotal role in the show revisited his hometown Kashmir, with the cast of Aarambh while the cast was shooting in vicinity areas. 

 
On the same, Tej Sapru added, ‘‘Our entire Aarambh cast was shooting in a small town near Kashmir. We had a buffer period for some days hence I thought I could take Rajniesh, Vipul and Tarun to my hometown in Kashmir. We had the time of our lives in Kashmir, all of us visited the Dal Lake too and shopped shawls from the famous market there.”

Aarambh is a unique story penned by K.V.Vijayendra Prasad and is directed by famous Bollywood director Goldie Behl.
