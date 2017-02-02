Hot Downloads

News

Tej Sapru lends his voice for a folk song in Dil Se Dil Tak

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2017 07:09 PM

Colors' latest offering Dil Se Dil Tak produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has already made a special place in audience’s heart.

The show narrates the story of a much-in-love couple – Parth (Sidharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and how some unexplainable twists, in the form of Teni’s (Jasmin Bhasin) entry change their lives.

Now here is an interesting update from the daily...

Veteran actor Tej Sapru, who will be seen essaying the role of Parth’s grandfather, Purshottam, in the show and the Bhanushali family patriarch has lent his voice for a folk song that will support the ongoing Janmashtami celebrations inside the house.

His performance beautifully explains the dynamics of the Bhanushali family while introducing all the characters in this traditional Gujarati family.

Are you excited to watch the fun episode? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Tej Sapru, voice, folk song, Dil Se Dil Tak, TV show, Colors, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin

