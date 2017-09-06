Seems Sony TV is hell bent to keep buzzing in the media. In the previous month, if there was one GEC which was trending the most in the tinsel town it has to be Sony TV. The sudden shutdown of Kuch Rang and Pehredar Piya Ki and the controversies around it, array of new shows and a trend of bringing back old programs kept the channel trending.

TellyChakkar.com reported about Kuch Rang coming back in a short notice and now we have learnt that Sony TV’s controversial daily Pehredar Piya Ki is the next in line. TellyChakkar.com also reported that the makers are planning to bring the team back with a new show.

Tejasswi Prakash, the leading lady of the series, shot for a promo yesterday. The above Shashi Sumeet Productions’ drama is said to be a new venture. However, the idea and treatment of the show will remain the same. The makers are yet to finalize a script and as of now they have gotonly Tejasswi on board.

Tejasswi confirmed about the new show but is unaware of the storyline. Speaking exclusively toTellyChakkar.com, she said, “The story won’t continue further. I’m looking at it as a new picture. Honestly, I don’t know what would be the actual storyline. I have signed the soap on the basis oftrust. I trusted the producers that they’ll take me in a new show and they did it.”

It is still unclear whether the new show will be titled after Pehredar Piya Ki or a new name will be given.

Talking about her controversial show, the leading lady cleared some air, stating, “People were trying to create a lot of misunderstandings. I just want to clear one thing that, the show was not plugged off by the channel, it was a mutual decision. In fact, the channel was okay with us running on that late night slot but it was us who didn’t want to take it ahead.”

The pretty damsel concluded saying, “I take this as a complete new show so it will have a different treatment. It feels nice to be back with the same team.”

We tried buzzing Sumeet Mittal, the head honcho of Shashi-Sumeet Productions, however, he remained unavailable.

Are you looking forward to the comeback of Pehredaar?