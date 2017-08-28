Pehredaar Piya Ki" fame actress Tejasswi Prakash says she enjoys cycling as it helps her to be fit and healthy.

"I don't workout, but love going out for cycling. It helps me to be fit and healthy. It helps in muscle toning, improved cardiovascular health and helps in better blood circulation," Tejasswi said in a statement.

"I love going out for cycling during early morning which helps me to enjoy fresh air and makes me energetic to work hard. I feel it helps me to stay healthy emotionally and mentally. It keeps me free and away from all kind of negativity," she added.

"Pehredaar Piya Ki" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)