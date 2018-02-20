Tejasswi Prakash gives multiple takes for her drunken honeymoon sequence in Rishta Likhenge

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya just witnessed the grand wedding of the two protagonists, Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) and Ratan (Rohit Suchanti). The viewers are already witnessing the honeymoon track and we hear the coming episodes will showcase some really interesting sequences revolving around ‘fruit juice and alcohol’.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, Ratan and Diya will reach Goa and settle down in their hotel. The energized Ratan will be interested to go for a party in a disco. However, Diya, tired from all the traveling, won’t be at her best and will feel giddy. That is when Ratan will call for orange juices to revitalize themselves for the evening party.

There is more to the drama!

Presuming them to be a honeymoon couple, the hotel manager will try to surprise them by doing a sweet gesture. He will spike their orange juices with alcohol. Unknowingly, Diya will consume the alcohol and lose her control.

She will get sloshed and create havoc. She will throw tantrums and irritate Ratan. Consequently, his disco plans will be destroyed. He will have to take care of her and won’t be able to go to the disco. Thereafter, the ruckus creator will doze off.

Interestingly, for the same track, Tejasswi had to give multiple takes. She couldn’t nail the alcoholic act in one go.

When we got in touch with Tejasswi, she shared, "It was difficult to play a drunken character onscreen. In fact, it got funnier with every take which led to a couple of retakes. Either it was getting too much or too less, so it was a little tricky to get the right emotion." She further added, "But this made the environment on the sets more exciting and with the support of my co stars and crew, it gave me the zeal to perform with much more realistic emotions. It was definitely fun to shoot this."

