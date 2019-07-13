News

Tejaswi Prakash to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Jul 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the upcoming season of Colors’ reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

We exclusively broke the news about Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Adaa Khan, and Kavita Kaushik being part of the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Read here: Pooja Banerjee to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?; Karan Patel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?). 

Now, TellyChakkar brings to you an exclusive update on the same. 

According to our sources, Tejaswi Prakash, who is currently seen as Mishti in VOOT’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, has high possibilities of participating in the show. 

We couldn't connect with Tejaswi for a comment. 

Are you excited for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi? 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

