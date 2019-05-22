News

THIS television actor bears a STRIKING SIMILARITY to Varun Dhawan! Here’s PROOF

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
22 May 2019 12:25 PM

MUMBAI: They say that there are at least 7 people in this world who look alike or similar to each human being in the world. In the entertainment industry, whether it is the small screen or the big screen, everyone tries to look different to create their own cult.

There are several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities who look pretty similar to one another! And there are also several TV stars who look resemble Bollywood actors. We cannot deny that television actors often try to style themselves like their Bollywood counterparts. We recently spotted yet another celebrity who bears a striking resemblance to young Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

We are talking about Ansh Bagri, who is currently seen in Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Take a look.



Do you know of any other celebrities who look similar to Bollywood actors and actresses? Hit the comments section below and tell us!
past seven days