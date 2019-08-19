Television actresses to follow, and their beautiful wedding day looks

MUMBAI: There are many famous actresses to look up to in terms of fashion, especially in the Indian celebrity scene. It features plenty of glamorous looks, but wedding looks are some of the most inspired looks and give many Indian women ideas on what to wear for their own wedding.

If you are among these women, you can count yourself among many. Indian television divas are numerous and always look amazing, and their weddings followed the same kind of buzz – in terms of their whole looks. If you are craving to get some insights into their famous wedding looks, here are some actresses to look out for. Who knows, it might inspire you to get your own glamourous take.

Drashti Dhami

The actress, famous for her role in the Madhubala television series, had her wedding in the famous Sun N Sand hotel in Mumbai. Her look featured a beautifully classic lehenga suit, and it heavily emphasized the use of the beautiful and bold colour of that year – marsala.She also paired this with pearl and polka jewellery, and completed the ensemble with a small nose ring for some simplicity – which also balanced out her pearl makeup. Overall, her look was simple, yet elegant.

She recently got married to her producer boyfriend (formerly a film distributor), Amit Kapoor. She wore a red lehenga that looked stunning on her, complete with gold work threading. The dupatta itself was in a peach colour, and this complimented her look by adding a delicate touch. She completed the entire look by adding bright red lipstick, as well as kundan, polki and pearl jewellery.

Anita Hassanandani

The approach to this wedding was more of a cultural fusion – her husband, Rohit Reddy, is from Andhra, while she is from Punjab. Therefore, the wedding ceremonies incorporated both ends.However, she chose to go for a south Indian look for her wedding gown, which was extravagantly beautiful. She wore a white and gold South Indian Kanjeevaram silk saree, while completing the entire look by using a gajra. To complete the ensemble, she wore beautiful temple jewellery (as authentic as possible), consisting mainly of pearls and gold.

Rakshanda Khan

This lady made quite a beautiful bride, thanks to her red lehenga, on her big day marrying Sachin Tyagi, her co-star in the TV show Nikah. In the case of her jewellery, she chose to go with diamonds – the classic woman’s best friend, paired with ruby.The makeup consisted of deep kohl colour, and this gave her a unique look. In addition, her red lehenga had a beautiful blue lining, which complimented the royal blue sherwani she wore.

Ankita Bhargava

The love story of this lady is among the most interesting on this list so far, and she also happens to be among the latest women to walk down the aisle. She got married to Karan Patel, who happened to be her father’s on-screen son-in-law, Raman Bhalla.Because her wedding was a high-profile one due to the person she was marrying, she made sure to follow it up with stunning looks on her big day. Her main outfit was a gold and white lehenga, complete with red borders. The net dupatta she wore was in a beautiful red, and she braided her hair and kept it secure using flowers.Her jewellery did not take the simple route, since everything else was quite toned down. It prominently featured gold pieces, which also included a matching nose ring, as well as stunning matha patti.

Sargun Mehta

This was also quite the high profile wedding, as both Sargun Mehta and her husband, Ravi Dubey, are prominent actors on the small screen. They chose to go for the Punjabi style of weddings, and incorporated plenty of elements such as baraat, baaja and the band.She wore a lehenga that was gold and maroon in colour, and a velvet blouse to serve as the foundation of the look. To balance it out, she added jewellery and her dupatta in green hints, and her whole jewellery set was in kundan.

Kratika Sengar

This is quite the old wedding compared to others on the list, as it happened in 2014. Her outfit consisted of a red and pink lehenga in heavy dabka work, and she wore a blouse with gorgeous net sleeves that had precious gemstones known as zircon, featuring prominently on them. To complete the look, she wore kundan jewellery, as well as matha patti.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

The famous actress got married to Rohit Naag, her long-time boyfriend. Her outfit consisted of a silk lehenga, which had heavy work done on it, and completed the look with smokey eye makeup and historic-style jewellery in gold.However, that was not the highlight of her entire outfit. Instead, that honour went to her dupatta, which she draped over her head. This was all thanks to the beautifully intricate designs using small golden beads, throughout the border, which also highlighted her gota work.

Shweta Tiwari

Hers is quite the interesting case, as she had some struggles throughout her first marriage. However, she eventually picked up the pieces, moved on, and finally found her happiness in Abhinav Kohli, who also happened to be her co-star in the show Jaane Kya Baat Hui.On her big day, she opted for a lehenga in bright green and red colours, and paired it with beautiful traditional-style kundan and golden jewellery. Her look was also enhanced through the minimal makeup she used, as well as the gajra in her hair.

Deepika Singh

She eventually found her love in Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of the show she starred in, Diya Aur Baati Hum. For her big day, she opted for clothes designed by Salima Lalani, featuring a gold and red lehenga that had prominent pita embroidery and Swarovski crystals to enhance the look. For her jewellery, she went with a diamond neckpiece, as well as golden jewellery.

In the case of all these actresses, their outfits hopefully give you plenty of ideas on where to start if you are planning for your wedding day outfit.