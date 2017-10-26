Actor Zayed Khan, who has made his debut on the small screen with new show "Haasil", says compared to the silver screen, television is more demanding as a medium of entertainment for an artiste.

"Television for sure is very demanding. One needs to be extremely disciplined and maintain strict regimen through the long running of shows," Zayed told IANS.

"I have started shooting for the show and I am enjoying every bit of it. Also, it's a finite series because it is important to know that all the energies invested, are moving towards a climax," he added.

Zayed, son of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, has earlier appeared in films like "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne", "Main Hoon Na", "Dus", "Yuvvraaj" and "Love Breakups Zindagi".

Asked why he thought of making his TV debut now, Zayed said: "Sidharth P Malhotra (producer of ï¿½Haasil') was hell-bent on having me on board for the show. I think he saw something in me which made him believe I should be playing Ranvir Raichand in the show.

"I just hope that it's a great show and quite honestly, the script was fantastic. I don't think many people even get stuff like this for films. All the characters were so interesting. When I heard the narration, I so wanted to play the role as it's not often that such a character is offered to you. It was a very natural transition."

Zayed said his father has also given a thumbs up to the Sony Entertainment Television show.

"My father is very well-known for his television series (especially 'Tipu Sultan'). I think at the end of the day, the way my father looks at it is if the script is solid, if it is going to be shot well... I think all these boxes were ticked with flying colours by him for ï¿½Haasil'. He saw the promos, song, pictures of the show and he has liked everything," he said.

Working for a TV show is not an easy task, Zayed said.

"You need to understand that for television, you need to be on your toes constantly. There are so many episodes. I haven't worked in films or television or any medium for four years so finding traction was a bit difficult initially.

"But once I got the hang of it, I realised that there's definitely more efforts needed in television because you really need to be a thorough professional to give your 100 per cent," he said.

Besides Zayed, "Haasil", which will start from October 30, will also feature Vatsal Sheth as Zayed's brother Kabir Raichand and Nikita Dutta as Aanchal.

"I have known Vatsal for years now. We both had literally started our careers together. He is cool, calm, sweetheart, and such a brilliant actor. It's great to have him as a co-star. The idea of being brothers just comes naturally. It wouldn't have been easier than this. We anyways consider each other brothers. He gives me strength to perform better," Zayed said.

(Source:IANS)